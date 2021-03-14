From Paul Orude Bauchi

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has matriculated a total of 7,158 students for the 2019/2020 and 2020 /2021 academic sessions.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony at the Yelwa campus, the Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Ahmad Abdullazeez , said that due to limited facilities, the university could admit only, 7,158 number of students. .

Abdulazeez explained that the COVID-19 pandemic caused delay in matriculating the 2019 intake saying that, the system had to reboot for any reasonable work to be done regarding admission and it’s attendant challenges.

“The times are challenging, humanity is faced with new challenges. COVID-19 is real. Here in ATBU, we are responding to the pandemic in ways that are in line with the established protocols of the government”

“We insist on face masks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing. I implore you all to obey these protocols knowing that they are for our own good. Non – compliance may deny you access to certain places and facilities on campus. We are also mindful of your security That Bauchi state is one of most peaceful state in the country does not permit us to be lax on matters of Security” he said

The VC advised the new students to familiarize themselves with the rules and regulations of the university even as he urged them to pay attention to the Orientation programme waring that, ATBU has zero tolerance for cultism, examination misconduct, all forms of criminality as well as anti- social behaviors .

“The good conduct of those before you and their exploits in the world of work, have cast this institution in a very good light and we are jealous in defending it for the next generation of students.All strange faces and movements must be promptly reported to the security department. Remember ” A stitch in time saves nine” he added