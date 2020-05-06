The Association Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) yesterday donated medical supplies to Lagos State Ministry of Health to help curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Speaking at the presentation, president of ATCON, Olusola Teniola, said the donations were in support the initiative ‘MaskLagos’ by the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Aside from our physical appearance today, our members have supported and are still providing quality support to all isolation centres in the state by the provision of free Internet service at all the centres and subscribers were given the opportunity of sending messages to their loved ones without paying for them.

In an attempt to further express our solidarity and support for the good work the state and your ministry have been doing to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in Lagos, our members have put together some medical supplies like locally made face mask of 2,000 pieces and 18 dozens of 500ml alcohol hand sanitizer,” he said.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the Lagos State government, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, thanked members of the association for the support to government and the subscribers in these trying times.

He said, the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu would continue to work round the clock to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The commissioner promised that the medical supplies would be put to best use, especially where they are most needed. He further encouraged residents, especially commuters, to abide by the safety guidelines put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.