By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared that one of criteria to attend social gathering in the state is presentation of COVID-19 vaccination card or digital bar code page showing at least first dose.

He stated this known in a statement issued to give update on the pandemic in the state, and on various measure being put in place to the spread of it.

Sanwo-Olu said based on government analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid down protocols to mitigate the pandemic, pleaded with everyone to get vaccinated and join hands with the the state government in managing this wave of the pandemic in this festive season by following the guidelines.

He held that based on the review of the current guidelines on travel protocols, the Presidential Steering Committee has released new rules which must be followed by all passengers arriving in Nigeria.

The new guidelines stipulated that a COVID-19 PCR test must be done by travelers within 48 hours before departure; post-arrival Day 2 COVID-19 PCR test while all partially and unvaccinated individuals are to self-isolate for seven days following arrival into the country and a day seven release PCR test.

Besides, all outbound passengers must demonstrate evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 and obtain negative PCR test result within 48hrs from the time to boarding a flight out of Nigeria.

