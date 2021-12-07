By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that one of criteria to attend social gathering in the state, is presentation of COVID-19 vaccination card or digital bar code page showing at least first dose.

The governor made this known in a statement issued to give update on the pandemic in the state, and on various measure being put in place to the spread of it.

Sanwo-Olu said based on government analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid down protocols to mitigate the pandemic, pleaded with everyone to get vaccinated and join hands with the the state government in managing this wave of the pandemic in this festive season by following the guidelines.

According to the governor, a s at December 5, 2021, Lagos State had recorded a total of 78,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 71,977 have recovered in community and 612 are being managed actively in community. Over the course of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, about 6,066 patients have been admitted into our various COVID-19 care centres in Lagos: with 686 registered fatalities.

He held that b ased on the review of the current guidelines on travel protocols, the Presidential Steering Committee has released new rules which must be followed by all passengers arriving in Nigeria.

The new guidelines stipulated that a COVID-19 PCR test must be done by travelers within 48hrs before departure; Post-arrival Day 2 COVID-19 PCR test.