Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the disclosure yesterday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, that he tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has extended a hand of fellowship to Onyeama.

Faki, while responding to Onyeama’s disclosure on his Twitter handle, @AUC_MoussaFaki, said he wished the former Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) speedy recovery.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, dear Brother!” Faki said.

Also wishing Onyeama speedy recovery is the Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman.

Mamman expressed his wishes on his Twitter handle, @EngrSMamman.

“Wishing you speedy recovery my brother, be strong, you are in my thoughts and prayers,” Mamman said.

On its part, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria, has also wished Onyeama speedy recovery.

This was even as the High Commission said it looked forward to Onyeama’s continuing guidance to India-Nigeria ties.

The Indian High Commission expressed its wishes to Onyeama on its Twitter handle, @india_nigeria.

“We wish Your Excellency a full and speedy recovery, and look forward to your continuing guidance to India-Nigeria ties,” the Indian High Commission prayed.