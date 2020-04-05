Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger, Anglican Communion and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, anchored a live radio service to mark this year’s Palm Sunday for the Anglican faithful in the diocese.

This, our correspondent gathered, was in compliance with the Federal and state governments’ directives which have temporarily restricted gathering of people in one place and promoting social distancing targeted at ensuring that coronavirus does not spread further.

The virtual Palm Sunday service held at Our Saviour’s Church, Emmaus House, Awka, was aired live on Anambra Broadcasting Service [ABS] radio/television channels, Ogene FM and other electronic media channels. It also streamed live on online platforms.

Archbishop Ibezim was assisted in the service by Venerable Clement Mgbemena who conducted the divine worship. The Old Testament lesson was read by Venerable Samuel Okonkwo while the reading from the New Testament was read by Reverend Dr Humphrey Bosah.

The intercessory prayers were said by Venerable (Dr) Rex Kanu. The wife of the Archbishop/President of the Mother’s Union [MU], Mrs Martha Chioma Ibezim, the family and domestic staff attended the virtual service.

While delivering his homily, the prelate asked Christians all over the world especially Nigerians to call upon God to bring an end to the deadly disease currently ravaging the world.

He said that with total repentance and sincere prayers to God, He would have mercy on the world and bring an end to coronavirus code-named COVID-19.

Archbishop Ibezim also demanded that church leaders should be carried along in the distribution of stimulus packages which government said that it would give out to the poor people in the society to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

e said that poor members of the church can easily be reached out to effectively by the church leaders who know them very well.

Meanwhile, pastor of Rhema Deliverance Mission, Awka, Dr Amaechi Nwachukwu, has donated bags of rice, bottles of vegetable oil and cash to members of the church to help mitigate the harsh impact of the stay-at-home order issued by the government following the COVID-19.

It was gathered that the members of the church at the weekend thronged the church premises after the cleric announced on the church’s social media handles, inviting them to the relief materials’ distribution.

It was gathered that the members of the church who went home with two bags of 5kg rice, a bottle of vegetable oil and cash gift of N1,000 each.