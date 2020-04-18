Chiamaka Ajeamo

In a bid to continuously provide access to quality healthcare service to all Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, AXA Mansard via its Health Management Organization (HMO); AXA Mansard Health Limited, has launched a telemedicine service.

The company disclosed this in a statement recently stating, the telemedicine service allows customers to virtually visit the hospital and see a doctor from the comfort of their homes through their phones, laptops or tablets.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Office, AXA Mansard Health Limited, Mr Tope Adeniyi said, “One of the lessons this pandemic has taught the world is that healthcare will always be topmost priority to every individual, irrespective of the age, colour or gender.

“We must therefore constantly strive to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater for people’s healthcare needs at every point in time. Therefore, we launched this service as part of our contribution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and it is very much in line with our promise to ‘empower people to live better lives’.

“The service provides a platform that connects patients with licensed doctors who can consult, diagnose, prescribe medication and make recommendations on medical conditions and treatments. The service will also help our customers reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections, help them align with social distancing guidelines and eliminate travel time to hospital.

“The health sector may become overwhelmed with the growing spread of COVID-19, leaving patients with other health issues at risk of neglect. To mitigate this risk, we have decided to employ the use of the telemedicine service to ensure all our customers are given the best treatment at any time.

“AXA Mansard Health has established functional offices in Lagos (the head office), Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, with ongoing plans to open offices in other locations. It also has a 24-hour call center, a team of highly trained and dedicated professionals, service portals at all AXA Mansard Welcome Centres nationwide and has deployed state-of-the-art technology to attain operational excellence while contributing to prompt service delivery and overcoming of challenges being encountered in the Nigerian health insurance industry,” Adeniyi said.