Bolaji Okunola

Determined to restructure Africa educational system which has been jeopardize by the coronavirus pandemic, Axiom-learn, a platform established for finding solutions to problems of various sectors, will be unfolding antidote to damages the pandemic has caused the educational system.

The event which will be inform of an online conference, is scheduled to hold at 11a:m on Tuesday 21st of April with the theme ” Disruption and Innovation reshaping education in Africa post COVID-19″.

Leading the panel, Commissioner of Education, Lagos State, Folashade Adefisayo will team up with Founder and CEO of eLearning Africa, Rebecca Stromeyer and president, National Association of Graduates teacher, Ghana, Angel Carbonu will expressed themselves on a four part series program.

In a chat with DailySun, Project manager, Amaka Mark Amadi hinted the four wings of the program will be base on Policy and leadership, Technology, Teaching and learning, and community engagement.

He further expressed Founder, Ani Charles Bassey Eyo and Olubukola Adebonajo are on ground to make sure all hands are on deck.

In his words: ” With the emergence of the current pandemic ravaging the whole world, the various sectors of economic all over the globe have not been the same. Countries all over the world are struggling to institute measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Axiom learning solution has put together a four-part series online conference on distributing and innovation, reshaping education in Africa which will focus on Policy and Leadership, Technology, Teaching and learning, and community engagement,” he stated.