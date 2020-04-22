Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, yesterday, commenced the recruitment of 8,000 youths on a flat salary of N30,000 monthly salary.

The flag off, which is in furtherance of the governor’s promise to give 8,000 youths automatic employment, took took place at the Ayade Industrial Park, Calabar.

Speaking at the event, tagged: Job Carnival, the governor explained that the initiative was geared at teaching the youths how to fish rather than handing them fish.

“It is difficult to continue putting food on people’s tables. If today, I bring you bags of rice, beans and everything else and tomorrow I do the same, by the third day, you are becoming a beggar.

“Any man who loses his identity and integrity, who cannot work with his own style has lost humanity and that is what makes you a human being.

“And so, I do not want to turn my people to beggars who will depend on the gift of food. Rather, I have invented a system of only giving food to our old parents, the physically challenged, those who cannot farm, those who cannot fish because you don’t give fish to a fisherman,” he said.

The governor said his duty was to ensure no Cross Riverians go to bed on an empty stomach.

Ayade urged the applicants to use the N30,000 monthly payment judiciously if employed, adding that N30,000 is no money but, at least, it is better than nothing.