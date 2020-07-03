Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Federal Ministry of Health and the State COVID-19 Response task force for the skilful management of the coronavirus.

The governor expressed delight that the state has so far remained free of the virus.

Ayade who spoke, yesterday during a meeting with the state response team, announced a cash donation to the COVID-19 response task force “for working day and night to ensure that our state remains free of this virus.”

He attributed Cross River’s free virus status in the first phase of the management of the pandemic to the proactive and safety measures his administration had put in place.

Ayade said: “As a general treatment protocol, in hospitals in Cross River, people are so well trained and equipped with public enlightenment. This accounts for one of the reasons for the zero COVID-19 case in the state.

“We introduced the use of nose masks early. In fact, we were the first to lock our borders, we introduced face shields. We were the first in anything that were required as defensive mechanism against COVID-19. So, it became obvious and clear that we were able to contain with other airborne-related diseases.

“We have no reason to suggest that there is pandemic in Cross River. Statistics also show it.”

The governor described as mischief, insinuations in certain quarters suggesting that Cross River was hiding its true COVID-19 status, saying the virus cannot be concealed because it is an infectious diseases that is transferred from one person to the other.

“It is a pandemic, therefore, when you say somebody has coronavirus, it means it can spread to all family members, they will all come down with it. You cannot hide it.

“Mischief-makers are wondering why Cross River which is surrounded by COVID-19 infested states and country is free from it but they forget that coronavirus is not politics, it is not a political issue but a biological issue and therefore, can be contained, can be dealt with it,” he said.

While calling for the establishment of COVID-19 testing centre in Cross River, Ayade praised President Buhari, the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health for superbly managing the pandemic.

He also commended Cross Riverians for their strict adherence to preventive measures his government introduced at the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.