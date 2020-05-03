Judex Okoro, Calabar

Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River has ordered all civil servants in the state to return to work on Monday, May 4,2020 after about five weeks of lockdown following outbreak of coronavirus disease.

The governor had two weeks ago recalled civil servants from grade level 10 and above back to work as part of measures to relax some of the restrictions.

In a statement issued by Mr. Christian Ita, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Ayade reminded the returning civil servants that the no-mask-no-movement order is still in full force and must be observed by them.

“Consequently, all the returning civil servants are, therefore, to wear nose mask as they resume in their various offices,” the statement maintained.

The statement said other restrictions such as border closures and ban on large gatherings, be it social or religious, remain in place.

The measures, the statement added, will be reviewed as days go by.