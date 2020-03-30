Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River state Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has ordered workers of the state- owned garment factory to return to work for the mass production of face and nose masks.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the workers were initially sent home in line with the partial lockdown declared by the governor last week

Addressing newsmen ln Monday at the industrial park, Calabar, Ayade said it has become imperative for the garment factory workers to should resume work tomorrow Tuesday, March 31, 2020 after the factory had been disinfected Monday.

Ayade said: “The Garment Factory workers are being recalled for mass production of nose/mouth masks in order to stem this pandemic. As the workers return, we will ensure that they keep a reasonable distance from one another in keeping with the industrial distancing protocol.

Besides, the workers will be properly kitted to ensure that they are fit for the purpose in addition to being paid special allowances. We have proper fumigation of the factory has been carried out preparatory to the resumption of the workers.

“Working at this time when there is a general shut down requires a special compensation. Of, course I am known for that generosity of heart. The Garment factory workers will be fairly compensated”, he said.

Continuing, the Cross River state governor disclosed that precautionary measures will also entail that the number of workers being recalled are manageable.

“We are going to reduce the number of workers per shift and they will keep a distance of not less than five metres. We are producing the masks for distribution to our most vulnerable people,” he stated.

The governor promised to provide medical services to most vulnerable Cross Riverians just as plans are on to activate the Cross River state food bank to ensure that we deliver food to most vulnerable in this lockdown.