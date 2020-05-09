Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Lar Ndam has said that a woman who came from Kano State and her child were among the 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state.

He said most of the confirmed cases recorded so far were imported from different states and mostly Kano State.

Dr. Ndam disclosed this while briefing journalists at Government House Jos on the 10 new cases. He said so far Plateau has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, one discharged and no death has been recorded.

“As of May 8, 2020, we took 15 samples to the COVID-19 testing centre and we received the result of about 150 persons out of which, 60 of them were almajiris and the rest of the result were for persons of interest, – that is those who are in our isolation and quarantine centres.

“Out of the 150 results received, we got 10 new cases, six were contact tracing from the 4th case recorded in the state. There is a woman and her child who came from Kano in our quarantine centre who tested positive.

“Also, an elderly woman who was on self-isolation tested positive. This woman also came from Kano. Another man who came from Lagos was on self-isolation in the state also tested positive. Most of the cases recorded in the state were imported from other states.”

Dr. Ndam said seven of the cases were from Jos North while six were from quarantine centres. He advised people to respect the restriction of movement order issued by Government to avoid community transmission.

Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu, said the state is currently at the danger of community transmission. He cautioned people on the need to observe the social distancing, washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers.

He said violation of the restriction order at the borders remained the greatest challenge of government despite the fact other states have applauded Plateau for manning the border.

He reiterated the determination of the government to protect the citizens of Plateau State and assured that contact tracing of fresh infected persons had commenced.