Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the payment of a new occupational safety allowances for frontline health workers rendering services at isolation centres and involved in the management of COVID-19 patients in the state.

Chairman of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Jafaar Muhammed, who confirmed this yesterday at a press conference said the allowances were structured to enhance the renumeration of frontline healthcare personnels risking their lives to attend to COVID 19 patients.

“A consultant will be paid N20,000.000 daily. medical officers will receive N15,000.000, nurses,pharmacists and medical laboratory scientists will be earning N10,000.00 per day. Ambulances drivers, cleaners and security personnel will be paid N5,000.000 each.

“Occupational safety allowances are paid to the epidemiological and surveillance officers and graded according to their level of risk involvement as follows; high risk,N15,000.000, medium risk N10,000.00 and low risk at the rate of N7,000.00,” Muhammed said.

He also disclosed that Governor Bagudu had approved a ‘motivational incentive’ money for Task Force team members and frontline health workers who are working tiredness to contain the spread of COVID 19.

“The Task Force Team members were given N250,000.00 each while the chairman of the Task Force was awarded with the sum of N500,000.00.