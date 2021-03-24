From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has joined others in the state to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine at Government House Birnin Kebbi.

The governor received the injection at around 6:05 pm, and it was administered by Dr Abubakar Koko, the Chief Medical Director, CMD of Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo.

Before the vaccination, personal information received from the governor was recorded in the medical register.

Shortly after, Chief of Staff Government House Birinin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu also received his vaccination.

The Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammad, Director, Immunization and Disease Control at the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Haruna Abdullahi and Consultant to UNICEF on Vaccines Security and Logistics, Salisu Garba witnessed the immunization.

It will be recalled that Kebbi State Government, on Monday, flagged off the COVID-19 vaccination, with frontline Health Workers as the pioneer recipients of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The state had received 57,810 doses from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.