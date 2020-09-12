The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Covid-19 pandemic has cleared the air on the statement making the rounds that it has lifted the ban on sporting leagues in the country.
The Nigerian football circle had gone into a mild frenzy on Saturday when news emanated from Abuja that the PTF had now given the all clear for the leagues to resume without fans, at last.
However, the information was met with some ambiguity in the media as some claimed that the ban was actually still in place in spite of the document which ostensibly mentioned the restarting of “sporting leagues”.
