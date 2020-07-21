Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the reported cases of Coronavirus increases across the country and in Enugu State, the Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area Hon. Nkechi Ugwu-Oju has reminded the people of the council area that ban on public gathered are still in place.

This was contained in a release she signed on Tuesday and was made available to Daily Sun.

According to the Chairman, “this is to remind the general public and good people of Igbo-Etiti LGA that the ban by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Enugu State Government on elaborate public gatherings, sporting activities, burials, funerals, clubs, lounges and others activities is still in place.

“It is our duty and civic responsibility to ensure that these directives and the National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) protocols which include maintaining physical/social distancing, wearing of facemasks, constant use of sanitizer, maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding crowded places and others are observed and implemented to the letter without compromise.

“As partners in progress and responsible citizens in the fight against the spread of the virus, it is in our own interest, safety and advantage to abide by the directives and ensure that we educate our people to ensure strict compliance, “she said.

The chairman who cautioned against request for permission for elaborate social gathering said, ” It is not constitutionally right or morally neccessary for people to be requesting for clearance for elaborate burial/ funeral ceremonies, public gatherings and other activities that are in breach of NCDC protocols on COVID-19, Presidential and State Government directives from the office of LGA Chairman, when the Chairman has no such powers and the ban is still in place.

She however, enjoy the people to eschew blame game or name calling, adding that, “All hands must be on deck to fight the spread of the ravaging virus which knows no age, status or tribe.

“The government cannot do it alone, the support and cooperation of all of us is highly needed.

“Prevention is better than cure, stay safe and always strictly observe all COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures as spelt out by NCDC, a living goat is better than a dead lion,” she noted.