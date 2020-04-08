Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday stated that the ban on public gatherings in the state including churches and mosques as well as closure of markets still stands.

Ortom disclosed this in a chat with newsmen at the Government House in Makurdi shortly after receiving briefing from the State Action Committee on COVID-19, headed by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu.

He said the directive of the state government for people of the state to maintain social distancing and adhere to measures that would help curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, became necessary in the light of the continuous spread of the disease.

“Based on the increasing cases of the virus in the country, the state had to maintain the lockdown order for the good of the general public. Even though the decision may be harsh, it remains a necessary sacrifice that all must make.”

Speaking further, the Governor said the 23 contacts traced to the first and only index case of the virus in the state including staff of the Grace Cottage Hospital where Mrs. Susan Okpe was first admitted were still under supervised isolation, pointing out that the 14 days incubation period would expire by this weekend.

Ortom revealed that the sample of the Doctor who attended to the index case at the hospital had been taken to Abuja and the result was still being awaited, adding that no stone would would be left unturned to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

He informed that fumigation of markets in Makurdi and Otukpo had already been completed adding that the same exercise was ongoing in Gboko after which markets in other parts of the state would also be fumigated.

The Governor who said Churches, Mosques, Parks and other public places would also be fumigated across the state posited that this year’s Easter celebration would be done indoors since most of the Church activities as well as Mosques require close contact with one another which is against the social distancing order.

The Governor commended the Action Committee on Covid-19 for a job well done, and also acknowledged the support and cooperation of security agents and people of the state during the lockdown, saying the situation would be reviewed when the committee meets next Monday.

On his part, Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu disclosed that intensive training of medical personnel had been carried out, adding that awareness campaigns on preventive measures had also reached the hinterlands and was still being carried out among others.