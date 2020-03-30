Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Birnin Kebbi Bankers’ Committee has donated hand sanitisers and other disinfection items to the Kebbi State Government as part of their contribution in the national effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) into the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the items would be used in public transport motor parks and market places in the state.

Chairman of the Committee, Mr Musa Salihu Sakaba, who presented the items on Tuesday, said the gesture was in support of the efforts of the Kebbi State Government on preventative measures to safeguard the state from the spread of COVID-19, 111 of which have been confirmed in Nigeria as of Monday, March 30th.

“We are distributing 1000 pieces of sanitisers, 10 buckets for hand wash, five cartoons of face mask, four packets of Dettol soaps, two cartoons of JIK spray for disinfection and five packets of hand gloves,” Sabaka stated at the presentation.

“Today, we all know that this is a global pandemic and is in our country, Nigeria, and travelling from state to state. We have been in frequent contact with our allies, and as Bankers’ Committee Forum in Kebbi State, we are marshalling our own quarters through; Dettol soap for handwashing, buckets for hand washing, distributing hand sanitisers, Jik and spray bottles for disinfection, and face masks.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in our dear state. I am confident that by continuing to take these tough measures, by ensuring that we continue to wash our hands with antiseptic soaps under running water, constant use of hand sanitisers, social distancing and other measures advised by the WHO and our public health experts, these are the simplest means of keeping this virus away from our dear Kebbi State.

“And we will significantly reduce the threat to our communities and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus and keep it far away from our dear Kebbi State.”

Sakaba, who commended the Kebbi State Government on its efforts in preventing the virus from the spreading into the state, insisted that each person has an important role to play in preventing the virus from spreading.

According to him, “for all the good people of Kebbi, it is essential that everyone takes extra precautions and practice good hygiene. Each of us has a role to play in defeating this virus.

“Wash your hands, clean often used surfaces, cover your face and mouth if you sneeze or cough. And, most of all, if you are sick or not feeling well, stay at home,” he advised.