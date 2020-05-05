Omodele Adigun

As the country battles community transmission of COVID-19, many banks have put measures in place to protect their staff and customers from getting infected through cash handling.

They outline these plans in e-messages sent to the customers.

For instance, GT Bank, in one of such messages, says;

“Studies suggest that the Coronavirus can survive on surfaces and physical materials, such as paper for several hours. Hence, it is very important that we work together to prevent the spread of the virus through cash. On our part, we will pay extra diligence to cash handling and would only give out cash that has been adequately processed. On your part, please bear with us as cash deposits over a certain amount in the banking halls will take 48 hours, in order to allow our staff to take all necessary precautions in the processing of the cash. You can also take advantage of our cash deposit ATMs, which will continue to allow you to complete your deposits instantly.

“The most effective way to curb the spread of the Coronavirus is by protecting ourselves at all times. That is why it is absolutely imperative that we work together to ensure adequate personal protection when our banking halls reopen. On our part, we will provide hand sanitizers, carry out individual temperature checks and ensure that there is adequate spacing between people. On your part, kindly ensure that you have your face mask on and also make use of the hand sanitisers at the entrance of all our branches.

“As we recover from this pandemic, it is critical to have a Plan B, in the event that something goes wrong. That is why we have segmented our branches into sets so that while we all make use of one set of branches, we could quickly switch to another set if we have to shut down a branch due to an outbreak. We will also be keeping you informed of which set of branches will be open on a weekly basis, so please look out for our communication via our corporate website, email and on social media.

“The need for social distancing cannot be overemphasised in these times, and the authorities have strongly discouraged mass gatherings of any form. You can effectively help reduce the chances of such mass gatherings at our branches by making use of our e-channels and self-service platforms. On our part, we have made sure that our digital banking platforms are running optimally so that you can continue to access our financial services seamlessly anywhere, anytime using Internet Banking, GTWorld, the GTBank Mobile App and our 737 USSD Service.

“This is an evolving situation, and as such, we will provide you with regular updates on what we are doing to keep you safe. Ultimately, our hope as your bank is to emerge from this pandemic with all our customers healthy. Working together with you, we strongly believe that we will achieve this.”

Fidelity Bank also seems to follow these steps as outlined in its messages to its teeming customers.It states:

“Dear esteemed customer, in view of the Federal Government’s pronouncement on the phased and gradual easing of its lockdown directive in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT, Abuja effective May 04, 2020, branches in these locations and other locations across the country with the exception of Kano, will now operate from 9am to 2pm, Mondays to Fridays.

“Consistent with the advised Covid-19 precautionary measures, customers must wear facemasks to access our braches/business offices. This will be in addition to protocols already adopted at the entrance of all our branches/offices which includes temperature checks, admission of not more than five customers at a time into the banking hall and hand sanitizing of every individual.