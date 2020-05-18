Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 20 patients including a journalist in Bauchi State who tested postive for COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from treatment, while three new positive cases have been recorded.

The discharged patients had spent weeks on treatment at the various treatment centres in the state, with their results returning negative before being discharged on Sunday.

This latest mass discharge has now brought the total number of those discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 in the state to 89.

According to information from the Bauchi State Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre, those discharged based on local gove distribution for Sunday, May 17th are Bauchi (17), Ganjuwa (2) and

Katagum (1).

The state has a total of 123 active patients who are on hospitals admission at the various treatment centres across the state.

The state’s total number confirmed cases is 215 as of Sunday, May 17th.