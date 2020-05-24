Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 24 Coronavirus patients in Bauchi State were discharged on Saturday after results of their tests by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC turned out negative.

The development brings the total number of cases so far discharged to 156 as contained in the State Health COVID 19 situation report.

As at May 22, 2020, the state recorded two new confirmed cases out of the 38 samples results returned, a situation which shows that the case fatality rate in the state is around 2.2 per cent..

According to information obtained from the Emergency Operation Center of the State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Center, the total number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 239 with 69 patients currently on hospitals admission while the number of deaths recorded remains 5.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed while confirming the development, commended the professional conduct of all the frontline health workers saying that their commitment has resulted in the success recorded in the cases managed in the state.