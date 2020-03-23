Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi and Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

In a bid to stem the spread of Coronavirus, the Bauchi Sate government, has ordered the closure of all schools in the state with effect from yesterday.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed announced this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the stakeholders’ engagement and update meeting held at the Government House, Bauchi .

Mohammed said that with the rampaging Coronavirus the state government deemed it necessary to hold the stakeholders meeting to prevent the disease from entering the state.

He stated that restriction would be observed in all religious gatherings with more than 50 people.

“You can see, we have a new style of leadership of governance in Bauchi State; these are the natural leaders and we are here to discuss on the implications of both the medical and economic aspects of the Coronavirus, and to discuss the issue of public gatherings as pronounced by other states,” he said.

“Some of our resolutions are that restrictions should be observed in all religious gatherings with more than 50 people. We enjoin citizens of the state to seek God’s forgiveness by praying to avert the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the state”

The governor, disclosed that a high powered committee had been set up under the leadership of his deputy, Baba Tela to provide necessary information on preventive measures for Coronavirus, Lassa fever and other communicable diseases. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, his deputy, Dallami Kawule and Secretary to the State Government,, Sabiu Baba.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya yesterday called on residents to be mindful of gathering even as he ordered closure of schools

According to the governor, the closing of all schools in the state with effect from today, is in accordance with the directives by the Presidential Task force on COVID 19, which directed that all schools should be closed until further notice.