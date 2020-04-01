Paul Orude, Bauchi

In an effort to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has authorised the imposition of 14-day lockdown throughout the state beginning from Thursday, April 2nd.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba, dated Tuesday, March 31st.

According to the release, the lockdown will start from 6:00 pm on Thursday, even as the governor has directed that all borders to Bauchi State be closed from that day.

The governor appreciated all the sacrifices being made by the public “in these agonizing times,” the press release stated.

“He has subsequently directed that in order for the public to secure food items, movement is allowed between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays, ” the statement added.

It stated that the ban does not affect essential services.

“The governor appeals to the public to appreciate that these measures are aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus outbreak that is threatening society. He appeals for continuous prayer,” the statement concluded.