Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has gone into self-isolation following contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for the novel coronaVirus.

A statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Comrade Muktar Gidado, on Monday disclosed that the development was as a response to information from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former Vice President had tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return from an international trip through Lagos.

“It would be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed who also returned from an official trip to Lagos met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar at the Aero Contractors aircraft where the shook hands and exchanged pleasantries,” the statement dislclosed.

“So far the governor did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease, but based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, he will remain in isolation in order to avoid the risk of spread of the disease,” it added.

Following the confirmation from @NCDCgov that one of my recent contacts has tested positive for the #coronavirus, I’ve taken immediate precaution by self-isolating myself. My entourage is also strictly complying with the same isolation measures, pending the results of our tests. pic.twitter.com/lD5PxbxKaf — Senator Bala A. Mohammed (@SenBalaMohammed) March 23, 2020

The statement revealed that the blood sample of the governor has been taken and is undergoing clinical tests. For the period of the clinical tests, the governor and his entourage will remain in isolation, the statement said.

The governor has cancelled all his appointments with immediate effect, “and any inconveniences caused are highly regretted,” the statement concluded.