Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State on Friday approved the extension of business hours for markets to operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 6a.m to 6p.m from May 2.

Mohammed, in a statement signed by Mr Muktar Gidado, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media, said that officials of the Enforcement Committee would monitor compliance to ensure social distancing to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

“Following the report of panic buying and overcrowding in our major markets across the State as a result of the partial lockdown enforced on markets.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) has graciously approved the extension of time of operation in the markets.

“Based on the new order, markets will continue to operate every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 6a.m to 6p.m from May 2.

“The public, in particular, traders, market unions and associations should take note of the change as officials of the enforcement Committee will monitor compliance to ensure social distancing in order to curtail the spread of the virus,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, in the earlier announcement of the partial lockdown on April 23, the State government ordered that markets would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10a.m. to 2p.m. from April 26. (NAN)