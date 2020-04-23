PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government has carried out fumigation of Yankari Game Reserve to prevent the spread of the novel CoronaVirus.

The acting General Manager, Mr Mohammed Ladan, who supervised the fumigation exercise on Thursday, thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for his proactive step towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Ladan, said the fumigation which was carried out by the state Environment Protection Agency (BASEPA), started from the main gate at Mainamajji to the second gate and right inside the Wikki base camp.

“The excercise is to disinfect the entire environment of one square kilometre because we all know the havoc that COVID-19 is wrecking across the world,” he said.

Ladan said places fumigated in the reserve included the administration block, the Central Mosque, Chapel, Amenity centre, Corporate Villa A and B, Guest Accommodations, Government Lodge, Bamako Activity Centre Restaurant, Musuem, Wikki Warm Spring, Conference Hall, Rangers Quartres, outdoor and Indoor sports facilities and others.

The Acting GM on behalf of the ministry of Culture and Tourism and the management of Yankari Game Reserve thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for the proactive step taken to disinfect the reserve from COVID-19.

“Our sincere appreciation goes to him for sending a rapid response team from BASEPA to ensure that one of the tourism potentials in the state has been fumigated because it is paramount to ensure the safety and security of both national and international tourists,” he said.

Ladan explained that the fumigation exercise would be carried out from time to time and revealed that other safety measures initiated to protect the reserve from COVID19 had been put in place such as had sanitisers, face masks, infrared thermometers.

“I would like to lay emphasis on the safety of tourists who visit the reserve. I what to extend the message to both domestic and international tourists that we are ensuring a safe and secured environment and all.medical facilities have been put in place to ensureure that nobody goes out of Yankari infected. Our facilities are up to date due to our state government’s intervention,” he said.