Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state with effect from today to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor Bala Mohammed announced this while addressing reporters on the outcome of the stakeholders’ engagement and update meeting held at the council chamber, Government House, Bauchi on Sunday night.

Mohammed said that with the rampaging coronavirus spreading, the state government deemed it necessary to hold the stakeholders meeting to prevent the disease from entering the state.

He stated that restriction would be observed in all religious gatherings with more than 50 people.

“You can see, we have a new style of leadership of governance in Bauchi State; these are the natural leaders and we are here to discuss on the implications of both the medical and economic aspects of the coronavirus, and to discuss on the issue of public gatherings as pronounced by other states,” the governor said.

“Some of our resolutions are that restrictions should be observed in all religious gatherings with more than 50 people. We enjoin citizens of the state to seek God’s forgiveness by praying to avert the outbreak of the coronavirus in the state,” he added.

Governor Mohammed disclosed that a high powered committee has been set up under the leadership of the state Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, to provide the necessary information on preventive measures on coronavirus and Lassa fever and other communicable diseases.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and the Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman and Dallami Kawule, respectively, and Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Sabiu Baba.

Others in attendance were the state Chief Judge, Rabi Umar, Grand Khadi Dahiru Ningi, Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu and the emirs of Bauchi, Misau, Ningi and Dass.

Also in attendance were commissioners, heads of security agencies, members of the state House of Assembly, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, religious and community leaders, among other state officials.

