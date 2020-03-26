PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Bauchi State has recorded a second case of Coronavirus, the Commissioner for Health, Aliyu Maigoro, has disclosed.

The commissioner said the victim is a 62-year- old man believed to have been one of those that had contact with Governor Bala Mohammed, the first case recorded in the state.

Governor Mohammed was confirmed positive by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) when he submitted himself for self-isolation and test after shaking hands with Mohammed, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who contracted the virus during a trip to the United Kingdom.

Maigoro who made the confirmation at a press briefing in his office on Thursday, disclosed that the 62-year-old man is a friend of the governor.

He said that 45 blood samples had been taken to Abuja for test out of which 39 of the results came out negative, expressing confidence that the rest would turn out negative too.

Maigoro assured that the two positive cases are presently doing well and are receiving adequate treatment from professionals.

“The governor is responding to treatment and as of the time I am briefing you, he has not shown any symptom of the virus and we have no cause to fear,” the health commissioner, said.

“The second case too has started receiving treatment and is in quarantine now; he is not displaying any symptoms of the infection; he has started treatment and doing pretty well.”