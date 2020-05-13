Paul Orude, Bauchi

The number of patients who died from the novel coronavirus in Bauchi State has increased to three.

This comes as a total of 23 patients have been treated and discharged from the different isolation centres in the state since the index case was recorded in March.

This was disclosed by the COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre of the state Ministry of Health in a latest update released on May 13th.

According to the to latest updates, there are eight newly confirmed cases in the state bringing the total confirmed cases to 190.

The number of newly discharged is 13 , bringing the total discharged cases to 23.

With this development, the active cases of COVID-19 in Bauchi State is 164, with no severe case.