Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State has recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, following results of testing by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the surveillance Team of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19, the results of the three new cases were confirmed at 4:00 pm Sunday, April 26th, bringing the number of active cases in the northeastern state to eight.

In a statement, the team said it was intensifying contact tracing and sample collection as well as increasing surveillance to continue to isolate all suspected cases.

“In summary, 489 have been line listed and will continue to be monitored. We have no severe cases as all the 8 cases are being taken care of,” it stated.

“Total number of Contact Line Listed: 502. Total number of samples taken: 369. Total number of tested positive: 14. Total number of Active of cases: 8. Total number of recovered: 6. Total number of severe cases: 0. Total number of Death: 0,” it disclosed.