Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has tested negative after undergoing the Coronavirus test to ascertain his status following the confirmation of the positive status of Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State.

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi who also doubles as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum had urged his colleagues to undergo the test.

The negative status of Diri has douse the tension and anxiety generated over his state of health after other governors went into self-isolation due to their interaction with Governor Bala Muhammed.

Before the governor opted for the test, he had been inundated with phone calls and messages following speculations on the social media that he might have been infected. This was fuelled by his sitting next to a Muhammed who later tested positive for the virus, during the last National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, on March 19.

Diri’s samples were taken on Wednesday by officials of the epidemiology unit of the state Ministry of Health led by the state epidemiologist, Ifiemi Iwuji and sent to the Irrua Specialist Hospital.

According to the acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the test results obtained from officials on Thursday from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)-accredited laboratory at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State was a welcomed relief.

On his part, Governor Diri expressed appreciation to Nigerians and Bayelsans for their concern, love and good wishes toward him and his family.

He also prayed for a reversal and healing for all those that had been infected by the pandemic.

His words: “I had to take the test so as to douse the tension and end all the speculation. Besides, I needed to know my status concerning the COVID-19. I am therefore thankful to God that the result was negative as I anticipated.

“I also thank Nigerians and Bayelsans all over the world for their concern, love and prayers. I pray for everyone that has been infected by this disease to be healed.”

Governor Diri said his administration would continue to take the appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has suspended legislative activities for the next two weeks in line with the state government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The statement suspending legislative activities signed by the Speaker, Rt Hon Abraham Ingobere also stated that the legislative arm is in touch with the executive arm and is available to render legislative assistance to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Ingobere who pointed that suspension of legislative activities does not affect workers on essential duties called on Bayelsans to adhere strictly to all preventive measures put in place, especially the observance of social distancing and use of hand sanitizers.