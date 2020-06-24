Femi Folaranmi, Yenafoa

Bayelsa Government has urged resident doctors in its employ to call off their industrial action as state is doing everything possible to address their grievances.

Governor Douye Diri made the plea during a meeting between the state government and representatives of the Association of Resident Doctors and the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Government House, Yenagoa.

Represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor said his administration was already addressing two out of the three major demands of the association.

Emphasising the need for industrial harmony, Diri equally noted that the state is experiencing a major health crisis following the outbreak of COVID-19 which had ravaged tens of thousands of lives in the country.

“We are aware of your working conditions which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Health facilities are overstretched in the country and so this is not the right time to go on strike.

“Let me assure you that two of the three hot issues you have raised in this meeting are already being tackled by the administration because of the premium we place on our health sector.

“These issues have been lingering before this administration came in. But we are making efforts to address most of the issues.

“For instance, the governor graciously approved the employment of some doctors and nurses in Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) as we came on board.

“So, we appeal to resident doctors not to continue with your strike.

“There is a spike in the cases of COVID-19 and the state government is doing all it can to contain the spread of the dreaded virus,” the governor said.