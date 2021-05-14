From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In a bid to ensure Bayelsa did not experience a surge in COVID-19 infection especially of the new variant, the state government has imposed an 8pm to 6 am curfew in the state from Sunday May 16th till further notice.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Ayibaina Duba in statement said the imposition of the curfew is part of proactive measures to prevent the surging trait of the new variants.

READ ALSO: Fatal accident triggers protests in Onitsha

According to him security agents have been instructed to enforce the curfew within Yenagoa and at the border points.

“ In view of this development, movements within as well as in and out of the state through the major entry points including, Bayelsa/ Delta, States’ boundary at Adagbabiri, Gloryland Drive at Igbogene and Bayelsa/ Rivers States’ boundary at Mbiama are prohibited during the hours of the curfew. Relevant security agencies have been mobilized to enforce the curfew. Commuters and members of the general public are advised to take note of this development”