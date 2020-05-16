Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two patients who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in Bayelsa State were discharged on Saturday, the state’s COVID-19 task force revealed on Saturday.

The patients, who were at the isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) at Okolobiri, are linked to the index case that was discharged about a week ago.

A statement signed by the deputy chairman of the state’s COVID-19 task force and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Inodu Apoku, said the repeat tests of the remaining cases linked to the index case returned negative.

‘These patients have also met all other NCDC guidelines for discharge. Consequently, they have been discharged today. So there is only one active COVID-19 case in the state after discharging the index case and the other four linked cases,’ Apoku stated.