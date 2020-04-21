Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has commenced the second round of distribution of the COVID-19 relief items to residents of the state with a warning to the coordinators to ensure that the foodstuff get to the less privileged and vulnerable people in the state.

The governor, Senator Douye Diri who flagged off the distribution in the presence of state and federal lawmakers and local government chairmen and some stakeholders at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa said there would be no discrimination in the sharing of the palliatives.

A press release by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as having directed the eight council chairmen and their councillors to demonstrate integrity in the distribution of the foodstuff and ensure that it cuts across political party lines.

According to Senator Diri, there should be no discrimination across party lines in the distribution of the foodstuffs and other items.

“As you go to your various local government areas to distribute these relief materials, make sure that there is no distinction between PDP and APC. The COVID-19 pandemic does not know who is PDP or APC. The underlying issue is that they are all Bayelsans. The relief materials should get to all who need them, particularly the downtrodden, because this government is poised to carry everyone along.

“I urge you to ensure that the distribution of these items is successful and done peacefully. Having experienced the first distribution of garri in the state, this time around we are following it up with enough security.

“So, we have invited more personalities and leaders to be part of the distribution process. The security will follow these items to their various local government headquarters.

“We have also invited other leaders to be involved in the distribution of items to their wards and communities.”

Diri seized the opportunity to disclose that the state had begun the process of setting up its own laboratory and testing centre for viral infections apart from the Coronavirus disease.

He said he had already approved N60 million for the procurement of equipment for the centre to be established at the Bayelsa Medical University.

He added that officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would be invited to inspect and certify the centre when it is ready.