Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As part of its efforts to prepare Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital for the urban renewal projects of the administration of Governor Douye Diri, illegal structures at Opolo, Igbogene and Okaka markets are to give way.

The demolition of the illegal structures is also being carried out to step up the enforcement of social distancing policy as part of strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19 by the Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19.

A statement signed by Mr Freston Akpor Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Orientation and member Bayelsa State Task Force On Covid-19 directed traders at Igbogene, Okaka and Opolo markets as well as Opolo roundabout in Yenagoa, to remove all their illegal structures immediately as the taskforce will soon move in to remove such structures as part of the urban renewal plans by the Bayelsa state government.

He also advised landlords and shop owners operating in illegal structures or who have illegal structures and extensions on buildings particularly on major roads in the state capital Yenagoa, to remove such structures to avoid forceful demolition.

“Landlords and traders in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital have been cautioned to be mindful of fraudsters promising to protect their illegal structures from removal by the security sub-committee, of the task force on covid-19.

The warning is coming against the backdrop of reports of persons claiming they could influence members of the taskforce against the removal of their illegal structures marked for demolition.

Some unsuspecting members of the public, who have already fallen prey to the fraudsters, were allegedly told to pay some amount of money to protect their structures that were eventually removed.

For the avoidance of doubt, the taskforce is not under the influence of any person or group of persons and takes directives from only the Executive Governor of the State or his representatives.

The taskforce has not and does not have any reason to engage the services of person(s) to collect money from anyone on its behalf and thus wants concerned members of the public to report suspected fraudsters to the Police for arrest and subsequent prosecution.”