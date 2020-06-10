Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has urged Civil Servants in the state to comply with all safety measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The Head of Service, (Mrs) Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema who stated this while commissioning the automated solar powered hand washing and sanitizing machine fabricated by a member of staff of the Engineering Services Department of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the use of workers described the construction and donation of an automated solar powered hand washing and sanitizing machine to one of the state secretariat blocks by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure as a stitch in time.

According to her the automated solar powered hand washing and sanitizing machine came in handy as COVID-19 cases keep increasing daily adding that it would help greatly in curbing the spread of the virus.

She congratulated the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Dr Johnson Dagana and the inventor, Engr Ebregbe Solomon reckoning that she was excited to know that a civil servant could invent such a machine.

The Head of Service also used the medium to call on other civil servants in the state to emulate Engr Solomon in proffering solutions to societal problems.

She equally emphasized the need for all workers and visitors to the secretariat to practice good hygiene by washing and sanitizing their hands regularly.

Dr Johnson Dagana in his remarks said that the machine was constructed in line with measures put in place by the federal government, NCDC, the state government and the COVID-19 Task Force to manage the pandemic in all possible effort.

While noting that the machine would help greatly in containing the spread of the pandemic as regular hand washing and sanitizing are some of the key protocols of COVID-19, he seized the opportunity to call on private organizations and other government agencies to procure the machine for use in their various offices.

The Permanent Secretary, Management and Welfare Services Bureau in the office of the Head of Service, Mr George Bunana pointed out that with the invention it actually shows that problems within the Bayelsa environment can be solved if the ingenuity of its people can be tapped into.