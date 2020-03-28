Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has announced more measures to check the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with a travel restrictions from 7 pm to 7 am daily.

The new measure which takes effect from Saturday evening was necessitated by the need for medical and health personnel who have been working round the clock to take a break within the period of the restriction.

A statement by the state task force on COVID-19 and signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Freston Akpor, says all entry points into the state from Adagbabiri-Patani, Igbogene-Mbiama, Gateway/Glory Drive-Zarama and Okaki will remain closed within the period.

“Members of the public are advised to comply while security operatives and enjoined to ensure strict compliance.

“Meanwhile, activities at all worship centres including churches and mosques have been suspended with immediate effect.

“All leaders at such centres across the state are to ensure strict compliance or face severe sanctions as security operatives will be going around for enforcement,” the statement reads.