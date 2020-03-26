The Bayelsa Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has set up a 250-member response team to enforce guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bayelsa Commandant of the NSCDC, Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, announced this in Yenagoa on Thursday, while giving an update on the command’s activities in the fight against coronavirus.

Abiakam-Omanu said that the command set up the team in line with the Crisis and Disaster Management mandate of the NSCDC.

According to her, the 250-man team would complement the efforts of the Bayelsa Task Force on COVID-19, chaired by Gov. Douye Diri.

She said that officers and men of the COVID-19 response squad had been adequately sensitised to enable them to respond to emergencies and assist officials of Bayelsa government in disease surveillance.

She said the command had complied with the NSCDC Commandant General’s directive on collaboration with the state government on enforcement of the preventive guidelines to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Abiakam-Omanu called on the people of the state to comply with the state government’s directive on how to prevent the spread of the disease in the state to enable it to maintain its no case status.

“The Bayelsa Command of NSCDC is fully combatant ready to deal with the situation as it concerns enforcement of all directives aimed at prevention of the spread of the virus.

“We hereby call on the good people of Bayelsa to adhere strictly to the regulations as rolled out by the state government as well as precautionary measures of constant hand washing, sanitising and maintaining good hygiene in and around their environment.

“We therefore, further appeal to the general public to, as part of the preventive measures, keep washing equipment around their workplaces and even markets.

“The command has equally provided sanitisers, nose masks and hand washing equipment as officers and visitors coming in for activities, must also keep themselves in check,” Abiakam-Omanu said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Bayelsa government had earlier directed public and private schools across the state to shut down onThursday while worship centres were advised to suspend services.

Public gatherings, including burials and marriages, were put on hold while commercial tricycles were directed to carry only two passengers amongst, other measures.(NAN)