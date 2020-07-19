The Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force on Sunday said it had recorded one more fatality, bringing total number of death cases in the state to 20.

Dr Jones Stowe, Director of Public Health and member of State’s COVID-19 Task Force, who gave the update in a statement in Yenagoa, said four new cases were also recorded on Saturday.

According to Stowe, with the four new cases in the state, the total confirmed infections is now 322.

“As of Saturday, we have 127 active cases in our isolation centres at the Niger-Delta University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa. 175 cases discharged and total of 20 deaths,” Stowe explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Bayelsa has only an isolation centre capacity of 200 beds and an additional quarantine facility of 50 beds

“Please, we should adhere to Public Health Advisories to reduce transmission.

“Always keep social distancing, at least two meters (6 feet) distance between you and anyone. Avoid crowds. Always wear a face mask in any public place.

“Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene; when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue,” the Director said. (NAN)