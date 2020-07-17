The Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force on Friday said it recorded one more death, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 19.

Dr Jones Stowe, Director of Public Health and Member of state COVID-19 Task Force, who gave the update in Yenagoa, said the total confirmed cases in the state stood at 318.

“As at Thursday, we have 136 active cases in our isolation centres at the Niger-Delta University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa with 163 cases discharged and a total of 19 deaths,” Stowe explained in a statement.

The director urged the public to continue to imbibe regular and thorough hand washing with soap and water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

“Always keep social distancing at least two meters (6 feet) distance between you and anyone. Avoid crowds.

“Always wear a face mask in any public place.

“Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene. When sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue, then dispose the used tissue safely and immediately.

“Exposed persons should stay at home. If you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, notify relevant authorities immediately,” he said. (NAN)