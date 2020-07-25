Bayelsa has recorded 21 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the state to 32.

Dr Jones Stowe, the Director of Public Health and member of the state COVID-19 Task Force, gave the update in a statement released in Yenagoa on Saturday.

He said that the new cases were announced on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) during its daily update on the pandemic.

He stated that “as of Friday, we have 79 active cases in our isolation centres at the Niger-Delta University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa, while 226 persons have so far been discharged.

“The state recorded a total of 21 deaths. We urge residents to always adhere to the Public Health Advisories to reduce transmission of the virus.

“All the new 21 positive cases are being reached and counselled for evacuation to isolation facilities.

“All their contacts are being listed and adequately followed up, including necessary environmental decontamination.

“Samples have and are still being collected from the high risk contacts, while they have all been counselled on self-quarantine, while the risk communication and community engagement are ongoing,”Stowe explained. (NAN)