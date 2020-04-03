Residents of Yenagoa have commended Gov. Douye Diri for distribution of food items to Eight local government areas of the state, to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

A cross section of residents gave the commendation in separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, against the backdrop of the state government’s distribution of food items.

According to Mrs Victoria Aweilayemi, a civil servant, the gesture has shown that the governor is poised to wipe away the suffering of Bayelsa people.

She said since his emergence through the Supreme Court judgment, the governor have been putting smiles on their faces.

“Since he came on board, salaries of civil servants, pensioners are being paid as at when due, and that gratuities of retirees have been paid in full,’’ she said.

A trader from Kpansia, said people never expected that the governor would keep to his words in this trying times.

“For him to even put preventive measures in place, shows his genuine love for the people of Bayelsa and their safety.

“I’m not a politician but I bet you, the man might take us beyond our expectations. I want to also appeal to the governor to order the suspension of all various taxes in the state for now.

“People are very hungry for now, so, at least after this time, it can commence fully, because these are trying time for everyone in Bayelsa, and all over the world,” he said.

Dr John Ebizimir, a residents and lecturer at the Niger Delta University (NDU), commended the governor for the donation of food items to the people.

He also lauded the governor for reducing school fees for students at NDU, which he described as a welcome development as fees at the state owned University was on the high side.

Ebizimor, implored the governor to prioritise Bayelsa people and work for the benefit of all, irrespective of party affiliations.

A beneficiary of the food items, Mrs Rose Okori, a fish farmer, said the governor has shown that he has his people at heart.

She urged him to continue with his good works and that God will always reward him.

“I believe the governor will take us very far, as a state. Most of the things we don’t have he will bring to us. I want all people to work with him because he is a good man from the origin,” she said.

A Chieftain of the APC, in Bayelsa who preferred anonymity, expressed confidence that the governor would perform beyond the people’s imagination.

“I am satisfied with efforts the governor is putting in place to prevent the Covid-19 disease. I want him not to play politics with the well-being of the people, as that is the only way he could earn their support,’’ he said. (NAN)