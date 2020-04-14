Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, has said the state will from midnight yesterday revert to its earlier order on total lockdown as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Diri, through a statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, yesterday, said the Easter celebrations were over but the battle against COVID-19 was still on.

Diri, while thanking the churches for complying with the directive during Easter, said reverting to the total lockdown of the state underscored the importance his administration placed on safety and wellbeing of its residents.

He said the measures and pronouncements toward preventing the spread of COVID-19 into the state were still in force and urged Bayelsans to continue to comply with them.

“The directive on total lockdown of the state, which was earlier relaxed due to the Easter celebration, has now been reinstated. I commend the churches for their compliance level as the reports I got were encouraging.

“Let us continue with the same zeal and commitment in order to prevent the virus from entering our state. So far, we have done well.

“I equally commend the dedication of the COVID-19 task force, the health personnel as well as the security agencies that have been working tirelessly to keep our state safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, there is mounting concerns in the state over the readiness of the government and the people to work together to stop an outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Diri had recently ordered a partial lockdown to prevent any infected person from entering the state without detection and to stop an outbreak.

Recent investigations, however, point to the fact that the state is at risk of an outbreak due to the attitude of security operatives allegedly collecting bribe at the border points and clearing passengers without proper screening by the health personnel.

Also influential Bayelsans have been fingered in security reports that they refused to subject themselves to screening at the border points.

The attitude of the influential Bayelsans had drew the ire of the Technical Adviser to the governor on Security, Boma Spero-Jack, who is believed to have asked them to subject themselves to screening as a major challenge to the prevention of the pandemic in the state.

The task force on COVID-19 is also very worried about the allegation of bribery at the border points and has table recommendations for more stringent actions.

Checks indicated that another major concern is the flouting of the social distancing policy in the four major markets in Yenagoa, namely Swali, Kpansia, Opolo and Tombia.

The relaxation of the lockdown order for Easter celebration by Governor Diri has also triggered flouting of the social distancing policy as many churches flouted the directive on the number of worshippers and bars opened in the state with people disregarding social distancing.

Sources said several complaints have been sent to the task force on the flouting of the social distancing policy and they are expected to act to restore public confidence in the ability of the government to stop outbreak in Bayelsa.