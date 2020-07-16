Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned that 63 percent of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja do not have NAFDAC registration numbers.

It further warned that this could also be the situations around the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Boss Mustapha, gave the warning at Thursday’s briefing in Abuja.

According to him, survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) to check the influx of substandard goods into the market, revealed that 63% of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja do not have NAFDAC registration numbers.

“As part of the non-pharmaceutical measures, we recommended in line with global practice, the use of hand sanitizers. Ordinarily, that ought to stimulate local production because of increased demand. We regret to inform you that following a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) to check the influx of substandard goods into the market, it was revealed that 63% of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja do not have NAFDAC registration numbers. There could also be similar situations around the country,” he said.

The PTF chairman appealed to the patriotic spirit of Nigerians and request that they should desist from manufacturing sub-standard goods which could further endanger other unsuspecting Nigerians who innocently purchase them.

Mustapha said: “Now is the time to turn adversity into victory by growing our entrepreneurial skills and industrial base. Let us find growth at the end of the pandemic. Today we have been compelled to add the fight against fake products to our national response.”

He emphasise that the reasons for extending phase two of the eased lockdown are still present and that urged Nigerians to change their behaviour, adding “As we continue to monitor compliance, we emphasise that all restrictions that have been eased remain subject to review.

Mustapha regretted that the virulent nature of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to torment humanity going by numbers around the world, in Africa and at home.

He noted that the latest figure in the country shows that Nigeria had recorded 760 fatalities in total, while 34,259 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

“The fatalities recorded are very painful and we collectively convey once more our condolences to families, friends and associates of those that have succumbed to the impact of the virus at various times. “Particularly, today, we sympathise with the medical profession over the loss of one of its top professionals who has been in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. The demise of Professor Lawson of the Zankli Hospital Abuja as a result of COVID-19 underscores the risk faced by our medical workers who were hitherto our front liners but have now become our last line of defense.”

The PTF also regretted despite plea to certain classes of persons, particularly VIPs, to desist from flouting such guidelines, that have been ignored.

Mustapha said: “Unfortunately, we have received reports about violations by some dignitaries who failed to follow the protocols at our airports. We believe leaders must lead by example. In truth, as leaders and followers, we must change our behaviour if we must overcome the pandemic. This virus does not discriminate by status, age, tribe, creed or color. All we require is diligent compliance and vigilance.”