Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Beach Soccer Foundation team has donated ten cartons of hand sanitisers and soaps to the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, founded and championed by the Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

The donation was made during a courtesy call on Dr Bagudu, who is also the Grand Matron of the Kebbi Beach Soccer Team.

While presenting the items, Mallam Abdullahi Yahaya, the Secretary of the Foundation, said that “it is their own support to the Medicaid Team to use in their various sensitisation programmes and interventions in the communities to stop the spread of the COVID-19.”

Dr Bagudu lauded the Beach Soccer Team for their thoughtfulness and intimated them on the need to postpone this year’s tournament due to the pandemic.

She disclosed that the Medicaid Cancer Foundation had joined other agencies and civil societies, to sensitise parts of Kebbi and Zamfara States, as well as FCT Abuja, to distribute sanitary material and food items.