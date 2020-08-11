Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has distributed 100 specialised hand washing machines to federal and state government hospitals, agencies, palaces and public institutions as well as markets and communities in Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti states to promote safety practices among the people.

According to BEDC management, the gesture was a further demonstration of its sensitivity to residents of its coverage areas as a result of the hardship occasioned by COVID-19 which makes it necessary to promote hygiene habits which is one of the major safety protocols for managing the pandemic.

The donation, which commenced in Benin, Edo State, comprised of 30 pieces of automatic and manual hand washing machines to Edo, 30 to Delta and 40 to Ondo and Ekiti states respectively and was in addition to the earlier food palliatives donated to the franchise states to cushion the effect of the global pandemic.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, Chief State Head, Edo State, Abel Enechaziam, said the presentation of the hand washing machines were in phases. He said the items were aimed at encouraging hands washing as a way of life.

Also, Team Lead, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Felicia Nlemoha, said the hand washing machines would “go a step further to show we are interested in our host communities, as their safety is paramount to us.”