BEDC Electricity Plc has announced a donation of 6,000 bags of rice and 4,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to state governments of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, for distribution to vulnerable groups and households in its coverage states.

The breakdown includes 1,500 bags of rice and 1,000 cartons of Indomie noodles per each state which according to the company, is a demonstration of its sensitivity to residents of the franchise states with a view to cushioning the effect of lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Executive Director, Commercial, Mr. Abu Ejoor, who represented the MD/CEO, made the announcement at a media briefing at the BEDC Head Office in Benin at the weekend. He said that, in addition, BEDC would ensure that the various governments establish COVID 19 centres and related hospitals have good power supply of up to 24 hours.

This, Ejoor said has already commenced at Irrua Specialist Hospital in Uromi, Edo State, where “we also intend to look at other supports we can give in ensuring that some of their vehicle/ ambulances are fully operational. Also for the centers under preparation in Oba Adejuyigbe Specialist Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, and Warri, Delta State, BEDC has already commenced working with the government to ensure adequate electricity.”

The Executive Director also said that BEDC would also be donating 50 units of motorised hand washing gears to hospitals, strategic markets and some of communities in its coverage areas.

Ejoor stated that BEDC had, in this trying time, suspended the rotational load management schedule for electricity distribution in several locations to enable customers enjoy more supply during the lockdown.

On the recent proposal by the House of Representatives to promote free electricity for two months, Ejoor said though BEDC aligns with the proposal, but pointed out that it was not yet signed into law hence electricity supplied to customers presently is not free.