The Benue House of Assembly has suspended its plenary sessions to allow lawmakers and members of staff to subject themselves to COVID-19 screening.

Mr Tertsea Gbiseh, the Chairman House Standing Committee on Information and Orientation, announced this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi

The statement said the decision to undergo COVID-19 screening by members was arrived at after the noticable spike in cases around the state.

“Going by the nature of the Assembly’s functions which warrant us to interact closely with constituents at the grassroots on one hand and top government functionaries in Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the other hand, it has become imperative to embark on regular COVID-19 tests due to the risk of exposure encountered in the discharge of our duties,” the statement read.

The Assembly commended members of the State Action Task Force on COVID-19 for their efforts thus far and urged them to do more by making test centres readily accessible to all those willing to confirm their status in the state.

The Assembly also sympathised with all those who had tested positive to the virus and wished them speedy recovery.

They urged all citizens of the state to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and stay safe.

The statement said that plenary session would resume as soon as leadership of the Assembly determined it was safe enough for members and staff of the assembly. (NAN)